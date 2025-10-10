Karwa Chauth 2025 upavas duration, moonrise time, shubh muhurat, vrat ritual and significance, more

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karaka Chaturthi or Karwa Chauth, a significant Hindu festival is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik. On this day, married women fast for their husbands' wellbeing.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated10 Oct 2025, 06:45 AM IST
Karwa Chauth 2025: When will moon rise on October 10.
Karwa Chauth 2025: When will moon rise on October 10.

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is one of the most celebrated and auspicious Hindu festivals which is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha. This festival falls in the month of Kartik during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi. Widely celebrated across North India, it coincides with Sankashti Chaturthi, which is a fasting day observed for Lord Ganesha.

The term Karwa Chauth has been derived from Karwa or Karak which refers to the earthen pot Argha through which water offering is made to the moon.

Karwa Chauth ritual and custom: What do women do on Karak Chaturthi?

Married women observe a fast on this day from sunrise to moonrise and offer prayers for the health, longevity and prosperity of their husband. This festival celebrates the bond of love between a husband and wife and women break their fast only after sighting of the moon. Women worship several deities on this day including Chauth Mata, Goddess Gaura, Lord Shiva, Lord Kartikeya and Lord Ganesha.

Unmarried girls also observe a fast on this day in some regions and pray their future spouses' health and long life. Henna application is an important ritual of Karwa Chauth celebrations. Religious books suh as Dharamasindhu, Nirnayasindhu and Vratraj mention Karwa Chauth as Karaka Chaturthi.

Karwa Chauth shubh muhurat time

The Chaturthi tithi commenced on Thursday, October 9 at 10:54 PM and will conclude at 7:38 PM on October 10, according to Drik Panchang.

Notably, Karwa Chauth puja muhurat will be of 1 hour 14 minutes duration, which will begin at 5:57 PM and end at 7:11 PM on October 10.

Karwa Chauth upavasa is of 14 hours 2 minutes duration which commenced at 6:21 AM on October 10 and will conclude at 8:23 PM.

Karwa Chauth celebrations across India

Meanwhile, the fast of Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the day of Karwa Chauth in Maharashtra and other regions. The Vakratunda form of Lord Ganesha is worshipped on this day. Ahoi Ashtami Vrat is observed four days after Karwa Chauth for the wellbeing of sons.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsTrendsKarwa Chauth 2025 upavas duration, moonrise time, shubh muhurat, vrat ritual and significance, more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.