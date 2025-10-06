Karwa Chauth 2025: Sargi tips and foods to stay full and energised during the fast

Karwa Chauth, the Hindu festival where married women observe a day-long fast until moonrise for their husband’s longevity, presents a significant health challenge, particularly due to the risk of dehydration. To ensure a safe and sustained fast, dietitians emphasise the importance of strategic pre-dawn and post-fast meals.

The Significance of Sargi The fast officially begins after the consumption of Sargi, a special pre-dawn meal. This nourishing thali is traditionally prepared and sent by the mother-in-law to the daughter-in-law. Typically containing fruits, sweets, and dry fruits, Sargi not only provides energy but also symbolises the love and respect shared between generations of women. In a modern context, many women living away from home, and even unmarried women, prepare their own Sargi as a gesture of faith.

Foods to Eat for Sustained Energy Experts advise focusing on foods that provide a slow, steady release of energy:

Complex Carbohydrates: Start the Sargi with items like oats, quinoa, or brown rice. These complex carbs ensure a gradual energy release, maintaining fullness for longer hours.

Protein-Rich Foods: Including protein is crucial for retaining strength and reducing muscle breakdown. Good sources include paneer, yoghurt, almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and other soaked nuts and seeds.

Hydration: Staying hydrated is paramount. Drink plenty of water and consume hydrating foods such as cucumber, oranges, and watermelon before the fast. Drinking coconut water or buttermilk an hour beforehand can help restore essential electrolytes and actively prevent dehydration.

Fibre-Rich Foods: Incorporate fibrous fruits like an apple, banana, or pear into the meal. They supply vital vitamins and minerals while promoting smooth digestion.

Which Foods Must Be Avoided Avoid refined sugars and processed foods, as they cause blood sugar spikes followed by energy crashes. Too much salt can lead to dehydration, so keep it minimal. High-salt foods are particularly dangerous as they increase the body's need for water.