KarwaChauth 2025 moonrise latest updates: Know moon rise time in Delhi, Mumbai and other places

KarwaChauth 2025 moonrise timing latest updates: India is celebrating the auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth today, Friday. On this day, Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for the long life, health and prosperity of their husbands.

Advertisement

Moonrise timings are an important part of Karwa Chauth, as women break their fast only after the sighting of the moon.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on city-wise moonrise timings

KarwaChauth 2025 moonrise timing in Delhi, Mumbai In Delhi, the moon is expected to rise at 8:13 pm. It is also expected to rise around the same time in Noida.

In Mumbai, the moon is likely to rise a little later as compared to Delhi – around 8:55pm.

Has the moon risen in Kolkata? In Kolkata, the moon is expected to rise at 7:44pm.

What time will the moon rise in Uttar Pradesh In Uttar Pradesh, the moon is expected to rise around the following timings, depending on the city:

Lucknow- 8:02 PM

Advertisement

Kanpur- 8:06 PM

Gorakhpur- 7:52 PM

Prayagraj- 8:02 PM

KarwaChauth 2025: Muhurat Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 10:54 PM on October 9

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 7:38 PM on October 10

KarwaChauth: Significance Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha, is made to the moon. Karwa is very significant during Puja and it is also given as Dan to the Brahmin.

This year, several celebrity couples, including Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal to Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor, will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth.

On Karwa Chauth, married Hindu women observe the nirjala vrat, a fast without food or water, on this day from sunrise to moonrise and offer prayers for the health, longevity and prosperity of their husband. This festival celebrates the bond of love between a husband and wife and women break their fast only after sighting of the moon.