Kashish Methwani declines Harvard offer, quits modelling to join Indian Army — All about the 24-year-old

Kashish Methwani, is one of a kind who traded glamour for Indian Army. The 2023 Miss International India title winner joined the Indian Army as a commissioned officer leaving behind a lucrative and promising career as a model to become an Indian Army officer.

Despite no prior service background, she proved that one can chieve new heights if they follow their dream and work for it. She found a purpose in life following her stint with National Cadet Corps (NCC) during college. This served as a focal point in her life. Motivated by the All India Best Cadet award that she received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she decided to join armed forces.

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“I always loved exploring new things. Pageantry was a passion, but I never saw it as a career. During NCC, I marched at the Republic Day Parade, won All India Best Cadet award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and felt a sense of purpose and belonging. That experience convinced me that the Army was where I truly fit in,” The Tribune quoted Kashish Methwani as saying.

Early life Born on 9 January 2002, in Ulhasnagar near Mumbai, to a former scientist who joined Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) as a defence civilian and a teacher at an Army public school, she was brought up in a Sindhi family.

Kashish Methwani, who played a key role in the recent Operation Sindoor, pursued a master’s degree in biotechnology from Savitribai Phule Pune University. She reportedly completed her thesis at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and even received an offer to pursue PhD at Harvard University.

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Kashish Methwani secures All India Rank 2 in CDS She secured All India Rank 2 in the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam and was commissioned as a Lieutenant with the Army Air Defence Regiment. Last year, she joined the Army on 6 September following 11 months of rigorous training at Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) in Chennai.

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‘Army is where I belong’ Methwani, who hails from Pune, had several offers from modelling and acting agencies back then when she won her dream beauty pageant. “But I decided the army is where I belong,” she said adding, “For me, it’s about taking one step at a time, giving my best to my unit and to the Army."

Discussing the turning point in her life that directed her to serve the nation, she said, “I have always explored all dimensions of myself, but it was the NCC that showed me the life I truly wanted,” The Tribune reported.

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Methwani is a polymath — Bharatanatyam dancer, tabla player, quizzer, debater and sportsperson, apart from being a passionate model and exceptional defence personnel.

About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.