Legendary Indian cricket team batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a short video of his 'Kashmir Diaries' on social media platforms on Wednesday. Tendulkar recently went on a Valley tour with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara. While the Master Blaster has already shared several pictures and videos of his trip with his fans, he revealed his 'top moment' of the whole trip today.

"Jammu and Kashmir will remain a beautiful experience etched in my memory. There was snow all around but we felt warm because of people's exceptional hospitality," the cricket icon wrote on the X platform.

The Mumbai-based player added, "PM Narendra Modi aid there is so much to see in our nation. Couldn't agree more, especially after this trip".

In a roughly two minutes long video Tendulkar's favourite moments from Jammu and Kashmir trip were--an aerial view of the Himalayas from aircraft, snow-clad mountains, a brief visit to a willow bat factory, hangout with artisans of Pashmina shawls, savouring of Kashmiri tea and food, a visit to temples, snowfall in the region, meeting Indian Army soldiers, a playful interaction with locals, Shikara ride and his meeting with specially-abled cricketer Amir Lone. Tendulkar gifted a bat to Amir which has a personalised inspiring message that read "To Amir, the real hero. Keep inspiring," with his signature.

Tendulkar arrived in jammu-Kashmir last week and visited a cricket bat manufacturer in the Sangam area in South Kashmir before heading to Pahalgham where he stayed at the Pine and Peak hotel.

Tendulkar visited the Aman Setu bridge -- the last point on the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The God of Cricket interacted with soldiers at the Kaman Post, near Aman Setu, during his visit that lasted around one hour. The Little Master also played roadside cricket with a bunch of boys in Uri. The 50-year-old did not hesitate to loft the ball over the head of the bowler and play a few drive shots.

After the short cricket session, Sachin clicked a few selfies with the local cricket fans who were playing on the road.

In his post on Wednesday, Tendulkar has urged people across the globe and India to experience "Jammu & Kashmir-one of the several jewels of Incredible India".

