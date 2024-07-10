Kate Middleton and Prince William clash over Prince George’s school choice: ’Can’t bear the thought of…’

Amid cancer battle, Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly fighting over a family issue that involves their son Prince George. As reported by InTouch Weekly, a palace insider said that Princess Kate is heartbroken after an argument with Prince William on the selection of a secondary school for their son.

Also Read | Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of treating life like ‘prom event

Prince William wants to send his son to the school where he and his brother Prince Harry went which was Eton College. However, Princess of Wales is adamant that George should not attend an all-boys school.

In the report, a source mentioned that Kate was against it because she was “horribly bullied at her first boarding school” and she "can't bear the thought of George suffering that."

As per the report, Kate earlier attended a girl's boarding school in Berkshire called Downe House, however, she left it mid-term due to bullying. From there, she later enrolled in Marlborough College which was a co-educational boarding school.

While speaking to InTouch Weekly, a palace insider said that Kate thinks that "sending George to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy.”

Sources have also revealed that the issue of their son's future education has led to long argument between William and Kate. However, it further stated that Prince William reportedly won the argument and Kate finally gave in.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton, 42, received an outpouring of global sympathy after her video message on Friday revealed she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy".