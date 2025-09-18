Kate Middleton and Prince William's hand-holding moment steals the show at state banquet| Viral Pic

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, surprised royal watchers with a rare public display of affection at a state banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. The event, held in Windsor to honour US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, featured a fleeting moment of the couple holding hands, a gesture that quickly went viral online.

The official Instagram account for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a montage from the evening with the caption, “A day to remember in Windsor for the State Visit of @potus.” Among the highlights, the video showed the royal couple’s warm hand-holding moment, sparking a wave of reactions across platforms, including X.

Social media users were quick to gush over the Princess of Wales. “Awww another beautiful picture!! And I absolutely love that they’re holding hands, we are being spoiled,” one wrote. Another added, “Wow, the hair! The lighting, the couple ... everything ... *chef's kiss*”, the third user commented, “Showing off his beautiful wife.”

Many remarked on her gown, tiara, and hairstyle, while others admitted they almost missed the rare PDA because they were “mesmerised” by her look.

Kate Middleton’s look: For the banquet, Kate Middleton wore a custom floor-length Phillipa Lepley gown with a high-necked, long-sleeved gold overlay. She accessorised with a blue sash, medals, and the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara—an heirloom once owned by Queen Mary and later Queen Elizabeth II. Completing her look was a pearl-encrusted clutch.

Prince William’s attire: Prince William opted for his Windsor Uniform, featuring a white shirt, black trousers, a navy blazer with a red collar, and a blue sash.