The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to miss yet another year of Christmas festivities in the UK amid an ongoing rift within the royal family. But as an year fraught with hardship comes to an end, royal insiders suggest that Kate Middleton has ‘gone to war’ with her husband in order to overturn the feud.

According to a Radar report, the Princess of Wales is currently at loggerheads with her husband over the Meghan-Harry situation. Prince William reportedly remains “very angry” at his younger brother — leaving it up to Middleton to turn things around.

“Kate has been thrown under the bus by Harry. He's said hurtful things about her…he's brought the children into the narrative. I think the Prince of Wales remains very, very angry and upset and feels very betrayed,” royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told RadarOnline.com.

The Princess has made a gradual return to her royal duties in recent weeks after combating cancer for much of the year. Nicholl opined that the turbulent experience may have played a role in ensuring that she was “still open to a reconciliation in some form”.