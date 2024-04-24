Kate Middleton sends 'clear message' about her future plans with her latest post: 'Let bygones be bygones'
Kate Middleton posted a picture of Prince Louis on his 6th birthday. Royal expert said the Kensington Palace could ‘easily have let this birthday go’ since Prince Louis is only six and is not in line to inherit the throne.
Kate Middleton is keen to "let bygones be bygones" as she shares a picture of her youngest son Prince Louis on his sixth birthday on April 23.
