Kate has been handling the treatments like a ‘warrior’ and taking all the time she needs to rest and recover.

Kate Middleton's battle with cancer is reportedly becoming "more and more difficult" by the day as the Princess of Wales suffers from exhaustion, nausea and other gruelling effects of her treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a media report, Kate is having to put on a brave face in front of her family. She is going to "great lengths to hide" the discomfort she has been feeling — "especially from the children" who are unaware of her cancer diagnosis.

"Unfortunately, it's becoming more and more difficult," the National Enquirer was told. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Italian doctors, who tended to Pope Francis, flew to London to perform abdominal surgery on Kate Middleton A high-level royal courtier told a media outlet that Kate and William are "going through hell behind palace walls," as both the Princess and her father-in-law King Charles battle cancer.

The report said that the intensive treatments to wipe out cancer are now starting to take a "terrible toll" on Kate, and claimed that the Princess is dealing with hair and weight loss.

William is stepping up in every way he can for his father and wife, the report citing source said, revealing he has often thought of what it's like to lose a mother at a young age after the 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana, following a car crash in Paris. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Prince William shares rare health update as Kate Middleton fights cancer, says she is 'doing well' "He's trying to be [Kate's] rock while also taking care of the kids and still performing official duties. This is uncharted territory for them both."

The royal courtier added, "He's been cutting back on travel and doing more remote engagements, making it clear Kate and the children come first."

According to insiders of the royal family, Kate has been handling the treatments like a "warrior" and taking all the time she needs to rest and recover. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: This Kate Middleton’s lookalike once earned ₹ 1 lakh per day: Meet Gabriella Munro Douglas Kate made her cancer diagnosis public via a video on March 22. She was diagnosed with cancer after an abdominal surgery in January.

The cancer is reportedly not connected with the surgery. The type of cancer, nevertheless, has not been disclosed. In the message, she had said that she is undergoing "preventive" chemotherapy.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!