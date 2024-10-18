Kate Middleton Cancer: Princess of Wales finds comfort with new ‘love’, approved by Prince William, during recovery

Kate Middleton has a special friend that helped the Princess of Wales to keep going during her health crisis, and with whom even Prince William agrees – Orla, their pet dog. The Duke of Cambridge has recently revealed that their little furry friend sleeps on the bed with them.

The Prince of Wales, who holds the title of Duke of Cornwall, was at Duchy College in Callington to meet the students and staff there. He found himself in good spirits at the college as he was welcomed by enthusiastic greeting.

Talking to Hits Radio Cornwall, Louise Harland shared that Prince William took over her dog during her visit to the Duchy College. "(He was) absolutely in love with my little dog," she said.

Louise further said that Prince William shared with her that the Royal couple's dog 'Orla' sleeps with them in their bed at night.

"(He) said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate," Louise said, adding that the royal couple are probably considering adding another dog to their family.

In a recent post, Greatest Hits Radio News shared a video showing Prince William going near Louise Harland and seeming delighted to see the pup. "My dog is exactly like this... loves cuddles," he said.

Holly Rushton, the college's animal management program manager, shared with The News that the dogs are an important part of the college experience, helping students in their studies on animal behavior and management.

Prince William's love for dogs The Prince and Princess of Wales currently own a spaniel named Orla, which Kate's brother, James Middleton, gifted to the family in 2020. The royal couple previously had another dog, acquired a year after their marriage.