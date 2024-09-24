Kate Middleton cancer: Princess of Wales spotted in public first time after completing chemotherapy | Watch

  • Princess Kate made her first public appearance post-chemotherapy, joining Prince William and the royal family. She shared her commitment to health and ongoing recovery after a nine-month battle with cancer, which was initially kept private.

Updated24 Sep 2024, 10:43 AM IST
Kate Middleton slammed for doing a Meghan Markle in her cancer recovery video while trying to appease the public
Kate Middleton slammed for doing a Meghan Markle in her cancer recovery video while trying to appease the public(Screengrab from Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was spotted in public for the first time since announcing her successful completion of chemotherapy. Kate, 42, was seen along with Prince William in the car as they headed to church on Sunday on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire. They were also accompanied by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Her first public appearance was seen just two weeks after she took to social media to announce that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment. She had posted a reel sharing her ‘tough journey of nine months.' She had said, “The past nine months” had been “extremely challenging” for the Royal family. “Life can change suddenly, and we have had to navigate these uncertain times with resilience,” the princess had said.

She also added her commitment to focus on her health and said, "My main focus now is to stay cancer-free. While I have completed chemotherapy, my journey to full recovery is ongoing, and I will continue to take each day as it comes.”

Kate also resumed her Royal duties after finishing cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales held a meeting at Windsor Castle focused on her early childhood project, The Telegraph reported. This also marked her first official engagement since starting chemotherapy.

Earlier in March 2024, Kate had shared a video on social media revealing that she had undergone major abdominal surgery in January, which was successful. However, subsequent tests identified cancer.

 

A report from Lifestyle revealed that the British Royal Family kept Kate's health issues under wraps, as shared by the program 'Fiesta.' Concha Calleja highlighted that Kate's cancer diagnosis was confirmed earlier than was made public. As per Calleja, “It is likely that it has been developing for some time, possibly throughout 2023 and part of 2022, and her symptoms, like dizziness and nausea, were mistaken for other issues, as she is susceptible to these ailments, particularly in stressful situations.” 

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 10:43 AM IST
