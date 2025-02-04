The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, on World Cancer Day, shared a heartfelt photograph taken by her six-year-old son, Prince Louis. Kate Middleton is currently in remission.

Every year, February 4 is commemorated as World Cancer Day. This day marks the historic moment when the Paris Charter Against Cancer was signed in 2020.

The image, shared on Kate Middleton's Instagram account, shows the Princess standing in the woods, smiling with her arms outstretched, dressed in a matching green jacket and hat. According to People, the photo was taken by Prince Louis in Windsor.

“Don't forget to nurture all that which lies beyond the disease,” reads the caption of Kate Middleton's post. The Princess of Wales signed the post off with a 'C' which stands for Catherine, her full first name.

Kate Middleton's post comes as she approaches the first anniversary of her announcement last March that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Kate Middleton in remission "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed (sic) on recovery," Kate Middleton posted on social media on January 14.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support,” Kate had added.

Kate Middleton returns to her royal duties Kate Middleton is gradually returning to her royal duties after completing her cancer treatment last year. In September 2024, Kate announced that she has completed chemotherapy, which has been very challenging for her and her family.

"Facing cancer is a daunting, unpredictable experience, particularly for those closest to you. It brings you face-to-face with your vulnerabilities and offers a new perspective on life," she said.