Kate Middleton’s cancer came as a shock to Royalists, especially after King Charles had also been diagnosed with cancer. Charles recently returned to his Royal responsibilities with energy despite his health challenges. After that, fans are eager to know when Kate will return to her public duties.

However, the Princess of Wales is expected to stay away from public duties for a significant period. While the timeline for Kate's return remains unclear, reports suggest it might not be until September. This prediction is based on the Royal Family's typical summer schedule, which includes a lengthy break in Scotland.

Moreover, The Times’ assistant editor Kate Mansey earlier said that Prince William’s wife was likely to be away from public duties “for some time". These three words, “for some time", may not please Royal Family fans, who are eager to see Kate back in public life.

In the coming months, the royal calendar will be packed with events where Kate traditionally plays a prominent role. These include garden parties at the palaces in London and Edinburgh, the Chelsea Flower Show, Royal Ascot, and more. Notably, all these events will likely proceed without her presence, as per reports.

Kate's absence is noteworthy as these occasions are times of high visibility for her. Her participation in past years has been regular for the Royal family's public engagements.

The decision for Kate to take a break from these duties may indicate the seriousness of her cancer treatment. Although specifics about her health remain private, the extended duration of her absence suggests she needs considerable time to recover.

Prince William’s update on Kate

During his appearance at the James Place Newcastle grand opening on April 30, Prince William shared an update on his wife’s health.

"All doing well, thank you. We're all doing well," he said.

