Kate Middleton cancer: Will the royal family reconcile with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle? Insider says ‘totally possible’
Kate Middleton's battle with cancer sparks speculation of reconciliation between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Royal Family. Former royal butler expresses belief in Harry reaching out to Kate and William, though acceptance remains uncertain.
As Kate Middleton and King Charles are battling cancer, there have been speculation about reconsilation between the Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the Royal Family. Though, Prince Harry and Meghan were not informed about Middleton’s cancer before the public announcement, however, both were quick to issue a statement on this regard. “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," they stated.