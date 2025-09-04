Kate Middleton debuts new blonde hair at Natural History Museum visit with Prince William: See pic

Kate Middleton gracefully showed off her long, blonde hair at London's Natural History Museum on September 4 as she returned to duties following a summer break with husband, Prince William. The Princess of Wales dropped jaws in her formal attire as she visited newly transformed gardens.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton’s blonde hair and outfit The Princess of Wales looked stunning in a tweed Hackett blazer from Ralph Lauren, a white button-down shirt, and dark green trousers. She also wore Pretty Ballerinas tassel loafers worth $267.43, according to the Daily Mail.

Styled in curls, her blonde hair looked textbook perfect. The golden locks complemented the color palette of her outfit. As per the Daily Mail, Middleton also sported a $665.20 alphabet necklace from Daniella Drape, which had the initials of her children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. And besides Princess Diana's sapphire engagement ring, the 43-year-old wore Kiki McDonough pear drop earrings worth $1,142.46.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the newly transformed gardens of the Natural History Museum. At the venue, the Princess of Wales interacted with children and young people who took part in programs about the healing power of nature.

Kate Middleton got caught in the rain As per People magazine, Lewisham students took part in a pond dipping session. It suddenly started raining while Kate Middleton enjoyed her time with the children at the Natural History Museum. While they had umbrellas, the Princess of Wales got caught in the downpour for a little while.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited the Natural History Museum just a day after their children returned to school.

FAQs When was Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer? Kate Middleton publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis on March 22, 2024.

Advertisement

When did Kate Middleton marry Prince William? Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot on April 29, 2011.