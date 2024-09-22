How Kate Middleton disciplines her children? Royal expert says she uses THIS gentle four-word phrase

The Princess of Wales, Catherine or as she is usually known — Kate Middleton, has a "unique" gentle phrase to use when discipling her and Prince William's children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, The Mirror reported.

Royal expert Tom Quinn in his book, ‘Gilded Youth, An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family’, said Kate uses these phrases to keep her children in check, when in public.

Watchers have called the Princes and Princess "remarkably well-behaved".

So, what is the phrase that Kate uses? According to Quinn in The Mirror, "When Prince Louis misbehaved at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee for example, by sticking his tongue out at his mother, Kate's reaction was praised by a team of expert commentators."

"She apparently used a secret code to calm the children, as she does on occasions - she simply says 'let's take a break'. But as a former staffer explained, the children know these few words carry far more weight than we might imagine," he added.

'Likes Kids Being Kids' The report noted that Kate is not too worried about her children's behaviour, and believes in her "kids just being kids".

“Louis is an energetic child and clearly was unable to contain his excitement at being at a public event. Kate doesn't worry about their behavior too much. She loves to see them being kids," one source told OK Magazine.

It is believed that Kate and William believe in communicating while parenting and have “open dialogue" choosing to have “sofa chats" with their children rather than isolating them during a temper tantrum.

They also follow a "no shouting" policy and if the children begin shouting then they are "gently removed from the scene", while parents Kate and William "maintain calm voices to discipline them", the report added.