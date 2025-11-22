Kate Middleton finally spills what prompted her striking blonde hair makeover: 'It used to be brown, but...'

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, spoke about her lighter hair for the first time after her blonder locks made headlines this autumn. On November 19, she attended the Royal Variety Performance in London with Prince William and shared the secret with actress Su Pollard.

Pollard told the Daily Mail that she said to Kate, "I like your hair, it looks a lot lighter."

Princess Kate reportedly replied, “It used to be brown, but it’s gone light in the sunshine.”

The princess shared the detail during a backstage chat, marking her return to the red carpet with William for the first time in two years.

Kate steps out with new blonde shade in September In September, Kate Middleton appeared with Prince William at the Natural History Museum’s gardens in London, showing off her new caramel-blonde hair. It was the first time the Princess of Wales had been seen with a lighter tone on her long, thick hair.

Just two days later, at the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Kate’s hair looked noticeably darker. The appearance suggested she had returned to her familiar brunette shade once again.

A tender exchange with Jessie J During the Royal Variety Performance earlier this week, Kate shared a sweet moment with singer Jessie J. Afterwards, Jessie explained that the two were talking about their individual experiences with cancer.

According to The Independent, Jessie said: “Mum to mum, who has just recently gone through cancer, I just wanted to give her a hug.”

She added, “We acknowledged that it’s something that is not easy to go through, especially in the public eye.”

Jessie J revealed she was diagnosed with “early breast cancer” in June. She later told fans that the cancer had not spread following successful surgery.

Kate’s recovery journey Princess Kate announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer. In September, she confirmed she was cancer-free.

“I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she wrote on X. “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

Kate added that she was “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

The Royal Variety Performance on Wednesday marked the first time Kate and William appeared together on a red carpet in two years.

Life after treatment The Princess of Wales, who shares Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, with Prince William, returned to work in September 2024 after finishing preventative chemotherapy.

In July, she spoke about adjusting to life after treatment, saying, “You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment’s done, then it’s like, ‘I can crack on, get back to normal,’ but actually, the phase afterwards is really, really difficult.”

She continued, “You’re not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you’re not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to.”