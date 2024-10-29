Kate Middleton has ditched her engagement ring, originally owned by Princess Diana, because…

Kate Middleton attended a royal engagement in Southport without her engagement ring, sparking curiosity about her marriage with Prince William.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated29 Oct 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Kate Middleton was recently seen at a royal engagement in Southport without her well-known engagement ring, sparking public curiosity. The ring, famously gifted to her by Prince William in 2010, has been symbolic since their wedding in 2011.

A jewellery expert, Ella Citron-Thompkins from Diamonds Factory, has offered insights into why the Princess of Wales might have opted to leave the ring at home this time.

According to Citron-Thompkins, the reason might be related to comfort or convenience, suggesting that wearing the ring at every engagement may not always be practical for Kate.

Instead, Kate appears to be wearing her eternity bands, which, as per the expert, could symbolise major milestones in her life with Prince William, such as anniversaries or the birth of their children.

“The Princess of Wales may have chosen to wear the eternity brands to represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones - like anniversaries or births - or as a show of love and commitment,” the Daily Express quoted her as saying.

Citron-Thompkins further noted that this was not the first time Kate had appeared without the ring originally owned by Princess Diana. It is possible, she mentioned, that the ring might have been left out due to routine cleaning or resizing needs.

In such situations, the Princess of Wales often replaces the engagement ring with her eternity rings, which may also help calm any speculation about her marriage.

Citron-Thompkins suggested that Kate may be offering a subtle message of love to the public by choosing the eternity bands, showing that her bond with Prince William remains strong. Wearing these alternative rings could be a way to show her enduring relationship with Prince William in a less formal but meaningful way.

Theories about Kate-William’s marriage

Since Kate’s cancer diagnosis earlier this year, there have been conspiracy theories around their marriage. Some theories suggest Kate and William have secretly divorced, with the princess’ public absence fueling the rumours.

29 Oct 2024, 10:32 AM IST
