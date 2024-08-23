Sources said Kate, amid her cancer treatment, is heartbroken over the rift between brothers, but despite her efforts to encourage reconciliation, William remains firm in his stance against Harry.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales' health scare has made her more inclined to reconcile with estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry, who she is very “fond" of, sources told Closer Magazine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sources said that the princess' cancer diagnosis and treatment has made her think about making amends, despite Prince William, 42, allegedly wanting nothing to do with the younger of his wife Meghan Markle.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Kate, 42, also remembers when she was new to the family and Harry, 39, went out of his way to make her comfortable, the report said. It added that she also doesn't blame Harry for siding with his wife, because she would want William to do the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Life Is Too Short For Grudges’ “Kate looks at Harry and she sees a very lost soul. She's still incredibly fond of him and so saddened that it's come to this situation where he's completely excommunicated himself from the whole family and there now seems to be this wall that can't be broken down. She really wants William to try and fix (the relationship), but he's refusing and is adamant that Harry deserves no mercy, that anything they do will just be manipulated by him and Meghan," the source told Closer Magazine.

The report quoted the source say that after her cancer battle, Kate feels “life's too short for grudges" and wants William “to give peace a chance".

“Kate has never been someone that could just turn off her feelings with a switch and going through cancer has only made her more sensitive and caring," they said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘Harry Was Always There To Cheer Kate Up’ The source added that Kate and Harry shared a “wonderful" bond before the feud, and he was “a brother figure in the true sense of the word".

“People forget he used to help her when she was having trouble and feeling down, he was always there to cheer her up. Back when she first started dating William it was Harry that went the most out of his way to make her feel welcome in the family and put her at ease. She can't simply forget all that because of this falling out," the source said.

They added that Kate was hurt by how things fell apart, but “doesn't blame Harry for taking his wife's side, because she would expect William to do exactly the same thing if the roles were reversed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kate May Be Able To ‘Put Things Right’ The source said the princess is “making it her mission" to convince William to forgive his brother, and the prince does not want to fight with her, especially with her health condition.

“But at the same time, he's absolutely adamant that there will be no softening in his line towards Harry. And so there have been some difficult conversations. He tries to avoid the subject, but Kate is not giving up and it's unlikely that she will, which is good news for Harry. There's a feeling that if anyone will be able to put this right, it's Kate," the source said.