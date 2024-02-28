Kate Middleton in coma? Conspiracy theories about Prince William's wife emerge; Kensington Palace reacts
Kate Middleton's prolonged absence and lack of public appearances post-surgery fuel conspiracy theories despite Kensington Palace's dismissal of rumours.
In recent weeks, a flurry of whispers and online chatter has surrounded Kate Middleton. It started after the Princess of Wales’ surgery on January 16. The mystery deepened when she stayed in the hospital for two weeks.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message