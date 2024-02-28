In recent weeks, a flurry of whispers and online chatter has surrounded Kate Middleton. It started after the Princess of Wales’ surgery on January 16. The mystery deepened when she stayed in the hospital for two weeks.

Kensington Palace said she wouldn't be seen performing Royal duties until after Easter 2024 (March 31). The absence of photographs capturing her departure from the hospital fueled speculation, giving rise to various conspiracy theories.

A Spanish journalist, Concha Calleja, stirred the pot by suggesting that Kate's condition was more severe than publicly acknowledged. Calleja claimed on her TV show that she had insider info suggesting Kate was in grave danger, necessitating her to be placed in a medically-induced coma due to post-surgery complications.

Kensington Palace was quick to dismiss these claims as it told Newsweek such claims were "ludicrous". It earlier emphasised that the Princess was "making good progress."

Despite the palace's efforts to quash the rumours, the lack of public appearances and photographs of Kate has only intensified speculation. The situation was further complicated when Prince William cancelled a significant appearance, citing a "personal matter," yet without providing further details.

This lack of information has only fuelled the rumour mill, with social media becoming a hotbed of speculation and conspiracy theories.

One viral post on X, viewed over six million times, questioned the narrative given the Duchess's history of quick public post-childbirth appearances. It suggested a “sinister" undertone to the prolonged recovery and sudden respect for privacy by the British press.

“You're telling me that Kate Middleton—the same woman who posed outside the hospital like a freaking supermodel mere hours after giving birth—suddenly requires months of recovery before showing her face? And the British press now magically respects privacy? This feels...sinister," the post read.

How Meghan Markle was treated

Another post pointed out the Spanish media's persistence on Kate's critical condition. Also, a comparison was drawn with Meghan Markle's treatment by the media, highlighting the difference in privacy and respect afforded to Kate.

"I have no problem with Kate Middleton taking time to recover from whatever is going on with her. I think it's wonderful, because every day that she enjoys privacy & respect regarding whatever ails her, is further proof that Meghan Markle was intentionally bullied & abused," says the post.

