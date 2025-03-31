Kate Middleton in tribute to Nature on Mother’s Day says THIS helped her family through hard times

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, celebrated Mother’s Day in the UK with a heartfelt tribute to Mother Nature. The royal mother of three—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—shared a video on Instagram featuring serene outdoor scenes, emphasising the importance of the natural world.

“Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary,” Kate Middleton, 43, wrote in her post on March 30. “This Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognize how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life.” She signed off the message with “C.”

visual ode to Nature The video, posted on the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account, featured breathtaking clips of nature, including blooming flowers, crashing waves, fog-covered mountains, and sunlit meadows. The calming visuals served as a reflection of Kate’s appreciation for the outdoors.

A year of personal challenges This year’s Mother’s Day message comes after a particularly challenging period for the princess. In 2024, she publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis and subsequently underwent chemotherapy. Her battle with the illness led to a temporary withdrawal from public duties.

Reflecting on her health journey, Kate shared in September that she had completed her chemotherapy. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown,” she said.

Hopeful outlook for 2025 In January 2025, Kate provided an encouraging update on her health, announcing that her cancer was in remission.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” she said in a statement. “I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”

Mother’s Day in UK on March 30 While the UK celebrated Mothering Sunday on March 30, the US and several other countries will observe Mother’s Day on May 11.

