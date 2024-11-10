Kate Middleton joins Prince William, King Charles in her first formal appearance after cancer treatment | See photos

The British royal family is gradually returning to normal as King Charles and Kate Middleton resume their public after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Kate Middleton's appearance at a Remembrance event with other royals highlights her recovery since announcing her diagnosis in June.

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William applaud as they attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Saturday Nov. 9.
Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William applaud as they attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Saturday Nov. 9.(AP)

Things are turning into normal in the Royal family, as Kate Middleton is returning to her public duties following cancer treatment earlier this year. The Princess of Wales joined Prince of Wales, William, and King Charles at a Rememberance event in London on Saturday.

The program marks her first formal appearance since finishing her chemotherapy. Kate Middleton had announced her cancer diagnosis in June this year. The announcement came as a major setback for royal fans as King Charles III was also undergoing treatment for a rigorous cancer treatment. However, Kate Middleton's return to public duties shows her improving health.

From left, on first row: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Britain's King Charles and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, attend the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Saturday Nov. 9, 2024. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (2L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2R) arrive to attend "The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance" ceremony at Royal Albert Hall, in London, on November 9, 2024 as part of the Remembrance Day commemorating the end of World War I. (Photo by Chris J RATCLIFFE / POOL / AFP)
Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales attend "The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, November 9, 2024. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe/Pool

The Princess of Wales joined King Charles and other senior royals at a Remembrance event in London on Saturday night, her first major formal appearance since finishing chemotherapy.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales attend "The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance" ceremony at Royal Albert Hall, in London, on November 9, 2024 as part of the Remembrance Day commemorating the end of World War I. (Photo by Chris J RATCLIFFE / POOL / AFP)

The King is also undergoing cancer treatment. The British monarch received a standing ovation from the audience when he arrived at the program on Saturday, November 9.

(More to come)

10 Nov 2024
