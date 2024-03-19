Active Stocks
Kate Middleton latest news: Another photo turns out digitally manipulated upon Getty Images' review
Kate Middleton latest news: Another photo turns out digitally manipulated upon Getty Images’ review

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Kate Middleton latest news: Kate Middleton has once again faced criticism after it was revealed that a photograph she made public had gone through digital transformation

FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, smiles as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports, May 16, 2023, in Bath, England. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File) (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)Premium
FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, smiles as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports, May 16, 2023, in Bath, England. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File) (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)

Kate Middleton latest news: Kate Middleton was in trouble recently after her “digitally manipulated" photograph was released. She later apologized, calling photoshopping one of her hobbies. Now, it has been revealed that another photograph that was made public had gone through digital transformation.

In the most recent image, Queen Elizabeth II is seen with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The photo, taken by Kate herself at Balmoral in August 2022, was shared on April 21, 2023, on the occasion of the late monarch’s birthday. The Telegraph reported quoting Getty Images that the photograph was “digitally enhanced at source".

“Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source," the publication quoted a Getty spokesman as saying.

Upon a closer inspection, a number of inconsistencies are apparent in the photo. A black patch is seen behind Prince George’s shirt collar, a similar patch behind Prince Louis’s ear and signs of digital repetition of Mia Tindall’s hair. Additionally, there is a vertical line where the pattern of the Queen’s skirt does not match.

Kate’s ‘digitally manipulated’ photo

Various major news agencies, including Getty Images, Reuters, Agence France-Presse and The Associated Press, earlier issued a “kill notice" to Kate’s Mother’s Day image. It was the first photo released since her abdominal surgery in January.

In the pic, Kate is seen seated with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George hugging her. The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the photo on social media along with a note from Kate: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day."

While the speculations were already high about her well-being, the digital manipulation fanned rumours further, with many suggesting “sinister" possibilities.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Published: 19 Mar 2024, 01:56 PM IST
