Nelson Silva, who recorded William and Kate shopping, has spoken about the controversy around it

The man who recorded a video of Prince William and Kate Middleton while they walked back after shopping has rubbished all the conspiracy theories around the footage. As per 40-year-old Nelson Silva, he saw the Princess of Wales with his “own eyes" as she looked relaxed, The Sun reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Another ‘Kate’ photo turns out digitally manipulated upon Getty Images’ review Nelson had the encounter at the meat section of the store that William and Kate visited. While he is not shocked that the conspiracy theories surrounding Kate’s health continue, he is confused as to why the “trolls" are still at it, especially after the release of the video.

“This is a video clearly showing her and William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation. What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released they’d go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now," the publication quoted him as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Kate Middleton spotted shopping with Prince William as wild conspiracy theories do rounds on social media He added, “They’ve put so much time and energy into these rumours and lies that they can’t pull the plug."

BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlan was among many others who refused to consider the video footage as legitimate evidence. Like many others on social media, she claimed that the lady in the video is “obviously not Kate."

“Some newspapers are reporting it as fact. But it’s not her. No conspiracy theorist but all very odd," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Kate Middleton in coma? Conspiracy theories about Prince William’s wife emerge; Kensington Palace reacts Many online users simply can’t accept that the woman in the video is Kate.

‘Leave Kate alone!’ Meanwhile, former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has also commented on the issue.

Also Read: Kate Middleton: ‘Manipulated’ post-surgery image fans conspiracy theories further; news agencies issue ‘kill notice’ “The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd! We see W&K most days and in the last couple days too! It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing BULLSHIT on this platform that are out and out lies!" he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“W&K are the most wonderful parents and as normal/humble as they come. Let K who is recovering from an operation recover. Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!!" he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!