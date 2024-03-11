Kate Middleton: ‘Manipulated’ post-surgery image fans conspiracy theories further; news agencies issue ‘kill notice’
Royal experts and netizens have pointed out a number of inconsistencies in the photo. While some consider it a massive Photoshop fail, others hint at something ‘not normal’.
Several major news agencies have issued a “kill notice" to the first picture of Kate Middleton after her surgery. The photograph of the Princess of Wales has been withdrawn by agencies like Getty Images, Reuters, Agence France-Presse and The Associated Press as it looked “manipulated".
“It's simple really. There were multiple shots taken during the photo-shoot. It's decided that the facial expressions over multiple shots should be combined into one to make the "perfect" image. Whoever did the Photoshop job rushed it. No big conspiracy, just poor Photoshop skills," came from one user on X (formerly Twitter).
“The thing I noticed right away this morning was that Princess Catherine’s abdomen is totally blackened out. That’s not normal. This area should be shown even if it is in a slight shadow," came from another.
Kensington Palace has not issued any statement yet.
