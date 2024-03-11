Royal experts and netizens have pointed out a number of inconsistencies in the photo. While some consider it a massive Photoshop fail, others hint at something ‘not normal’.

Several major news agencies have issued a “kill notice" to the first picture of Kate Middleton after her surgery. The photograph of the Princess of Wales has been withdrawn by agencies like Getty Images, Reuters, Agence France-Presse and The Associated Press as it looked “manipulated". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'We are removing this image following a post publication review. Regions Affected: WORLDWIDE Please remove it from your systems as follows: If this image has already been used online, please remove it from your properties and pages,'. said Reuters. Prince of Wales/Kensington Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Kate has not made any public appearances since December. On top of that, her abdominal surgery started rumours about her well-being. Kensington Palace released the photo on Mother’s Day amid speculations suggesting “sinister" possibilities.

Also Read: Kate Middleton in coma? Conspiracy theories about Prince William's wife emerge The photo shows Kate seated with Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George hugging her. The photo was shared on social media. It includes a note from the Prince and Princess of Wales: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many believe that the release of the photograph was an effort by the palace to quiet the rumours. However, the move may have backfired as Royal observers have noticed that there is something off in the photo.

Also Read: King Charles III forced Kate Middleton to be his peacemaker with Harry-Meghan after William’s refusal There was no suggestion that the photo was fake. Still, AP withdrew the image from circulation as “it did not meet its photo standards".

What’s wrong with the photo? Royal experts, as well as netizens, have pointed out a number of inconsistencies in the photo. Take a look: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It's simple really. There were multiple shots taken during the photo-shoot. It's decided that the facial expressions over multiple shots should be combined into one to make the "perfect" image. Whoever did the Photoshop job rushed it. No big conspiracy, just poor Photoshop skills," came from one user on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: Kate Middleton can’t trust Prince Harry-Meghan Markle anymore “The thing I noticed right away this morning was that Princess Catherine’s abdomen is totally blackened out. That’s not normal. This area should be shown even if it is in a slight shadow," came from another.

Kensington Palace has not issued any statement yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

