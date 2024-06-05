Kate Middleton ‘may never come back’; Royal Family insider reveals shocking insight amid cancer treatment: Report
Kate Middleton's cancer recovery progressing, limiting interactions due to susceptibility to illness. Meanwhile, a Royal Family insider has revealed shocking details about the Princess of Wales' comeback to public duties.
Kate Middleton, during her cancer recovery, is staying at home for chemotherapy treatment. She will appear in public only when her doctors say it's okay. Right now, the Princess of Wales’ main goal is to stay away from stress and anxiety.