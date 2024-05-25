As Kate Middleton undergoes cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales is unlikely to have a public appearance in 2024, reveals a new report. A source has told The Daily Beast that Kate is not expected to return to public roles soon while she may spend the entire year out of the public eye.

A friend of Kate and William has told The Daily Beast that the most important thing for her now is to avoid “any kind of stress or anxiety" and focus on getting better.

The friend mentioned that Kate had turned to her family for support instead of her and William's friends. Many of these friends will attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding in June, and her husband, Prince William, will be the best man.

“Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance. I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year," the publication quoted another source as saying.

When asked about handling the increase in conspiracy theories due to a long absence, the source suggested that another video message updating the country on her health might be considered. They noted that this method was very effective previously in managing rumours.

“I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health. That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay," the source said.

Five months since Kate Middleton’s public appearance

It has been five months since Kate was last seen in public. If she remains out of sight for much longer, Buckingham Palace may have to provide an update, either through a video or a formal statement.

