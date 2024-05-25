Kate Middleton news: Cancer treatment likely to push Princess of Wales away from public eye for entire year
Kate Middleton undergoing cancer treatment may not have public appearances in 2024, focusing on recovery. Friends reveal she is seeking support from family and avoiding stress. Plans for the year are empty, with no public appearances scheduled.
As Kate Middleton undergoes cancer treatment, the Princess of Wales is unlikely to have a public appearance in 2024, reveals a new report. A source has told The Daily Beast that Kate is not expected to return to public roles soon while she may spend the entire year out of the public eye.