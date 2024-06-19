Kate Middleton news | ‘Desperate’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reach out to end feud with Princess of Wales: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have contacted Kate Middleton to make peace, claims an insider.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
First Published10:56 AM IST
Britain's Prince Harry, right, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Britain’s Prince Harry, right, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have contacted Kate Middleton to make peace, a source told Closer. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are now ready to end their feud with the Royal Family, claims the insider.

"Meghan's desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them – appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good. And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate - she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her,” the insider told Closer while referring to Kate battling cancer.

"Meghan has made it clear she'd love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone's sake. She's ready to let the anger and bitterness go,” the source said.

The source said Meghan hoped her feelings were reaching Kate and that fixing their relationship would greatly relieve the Sussexes.

“Of course, it's not really up to her and Harry, all they can do is continue to reach out and offer olive branches," the source added.

Meghan Markle’s relationship with Kate Middleton

Meghan and Kate's relationship has been strained since Harry introduced Meghan to the Royal Family, according to the Daily Express. Before Harry and Meghan's May 2018 wedding, they disagreed over Princess Charlotte's flower girl dress. This led to a text argument, leaving Meghan in tears. The next day, Kate sent Meghan flowers and a card to apologise.

Harry-Meghan’s relationship with Prince William and his wife continued to worsen, though. Meghan and Harry left their Royal Family roles in 2020 and moved to the US later that year.

The Sussexes have publicly criticised William and Kate several times, especially in a 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey and in Harry's 2023 autobiography, "Spare". The Prince and the Princess of Wales, however, have maintained a graceful silence on the issue.

