Kate Middleton news: Here comes a highly-positive update amid Princess of Wales’ cancer recovery

Kate Middleton is recovering from chemotherapy. Depending on her health status, there seem to be plans for her to make more public appearances in the future.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated25 Sep 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery: Here comes a highly-positive news update for Princess of Wales after chemotherapy
Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery: Here comes a highly-positive news update for Princess of Wales after chemotherapy(Screengrab from Instagram/princeandprincessofwales)

Here is a highly-positive news update for Royal Family fans. Kate Middleton is reportedly starting preparations for her Christmas carol concert while recovering from chemotherapy. The Court Circular, the Royal Family’s official record, mentioned the Princess of Wales for attending a meeting at Windsor Castle on September 24.

“The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle,” the Court Circular said.

Also Read | Kate Middleton spotted in public 1st time after completing chemotherapy | Watch

The Princess's appearance in the Court Circular shows that she is gradually returning to work during her cancer recovery after chemotherapy. She has already attended some private meetings and is expected to take on a few more engagements in the coming months, according to The Telegraph.

These events will not be announced too early to allow flexibility if her health requires her to cancel. A recording of the carol service will be aired on ITV on Christmas Eve.

The meeting, which follows Catherine’s meeting with her Early Years team last week, was believed to focus on planning her annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey, according to The Telegraph.

Also Read | How Kate Middleton disciplines her children? Royal expert says…

According to the publication, members of her Kensington Palace team and representatives from the Royal Foundation joined the Princess.

The Princess hosts the event for children and families. This concert has become a regular part of the Royal calendar, with Kate, her husband, Prince William, and their children attending the televised event each year.

Also Read | Kate Middleton returns to work after cancer treatment

Kate has indicated that, depending on her cancer recovery, she plans to attend two public events this year. Apart from the carol concert, she hopes to attend the Remembrance service at the Cenotaph in November.

Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery

On September 22, Kate was seen in public for the first time after completing her cancer treatment. She attended church in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, alongside the Prince of Wales, King Charles and Queen Camilla.

This appearance follows her earlier release of a personal video where she shared that she was starting the next stage of her recovery journey.

“I am looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life,” she said in the video.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKate Middleton news: Here comes a highly-positive update amid Princess of Wales’ cancer recovery

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank

    1,780.05
    12:01 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    11.6 (0.66%)

    Tata Steel

    160.90
    12:01 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    0.35 (0.22%)

    Vedanta

    476.65
    12:01 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.4 (1.36%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.40
    12:01 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    4.1 (3.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HEG

    2,523.75
    11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    214 (9.27%)

    Five Star Business Finance

    815.00
    11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    41.5 (5.37%)

    Piramal Pharma

    228.20
    11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    11.5 (5.31%)

    Syrma SGS Technology

    463.00
    11:51 AM | 25 SEP 2024
    22.75 (5.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.