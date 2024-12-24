Kate Middleton has been working closely with King Charles III as she prepares for her eventual role as Queen, according to RadarOnline.com. Sources reveal that the bond between the Princess of Wales and the king has strengthened significantly, especially as both have faced personal battles with cancer this year.

"She and Charles had a private meeting about her stepping up sooner than expected,” a Royal Family insider told the publication.

Reports suggest that King Charles and Kate recently held a private meeting to discuss her stepping into greater responsibilities sooner than expected. Insiders mentioned that their relationship had become exceptionally close, supporting each other through challenging times.

The king has also made efforts to give Kate space to recover while preparing her for the transition of leadership when the time comes.

As per sources, King Charles has been exploring ways to ensure a smooth transition for Kate and Prince William. Inspired by the Danish royal family, where Queen Margrethe II abdicated in favour of her son King Frederik, Charles is reportedly considering a similar approach.

Sources claim that the idea of Charles acting as an adviser for Kate and William once they take on their roles appeals to all parties involved.

“It's become a palace priority to ensure Kate and William have as smooth a transition to power as possible," the source told the publication.

Throughout this process, Kate has been a source of inspiration for the king. Observers have noted that Charles has been learning from her approachable and relatable nature. According to insiders, Kate has encouraged the king to show his lighter side to the public, a side she admires personally.

Cancer battles for Kate and Charles Cancer has played a significant role in bringing them closer. While the world views King Charles as a reserved and formal leader, Kate sees a more humorous and down-to-earth version of him.