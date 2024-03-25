Kate Middleton news: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not informed about cancer before public announcement
Kate Middleton earlier announced in a video message that she had been battling cancer.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were not aware that Kate Middleton was battling cancer until the Princess of Wales announced it in a video message on television. Soon after Kate’s public announcement, the Prince and Princess of Sussex released a statement.
