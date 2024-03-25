Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were not aware that Kate Middleton was battling cancer until the Princess of Wales announced it in a video message on television. Soon after Kate’s public announcement, the Prince and Princess of Sussex released a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several sources confirm, as per The Independent, that there were no conversations on Kate’s diagnosis prior to her announcement. “It is thought Harry found out about Kate’s diagnosis from television, at the same time as the public," the publication added while citing sources.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Harry and Meghan said.

Also Read: Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis poses fresh crisis — Three senior royals now battling disease Kate, in her message, requested "time, space and privacy" while undergoing her treatment. She had abdominal surgery in January, after which the cancer was diagnosed. However, the type of cancer has not been disclosed.

Kate said in her message that she was “doing well". "I am becoming stronger each day by concentrating on activities aiding my recovery," she added.

The White House, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles, whose cancer was presumably diagnosed during the same time as Kate's, have all appreciated the princess' courage in making an open public announcement about her disease.

Conspiracy theories about Kate Kate’s absence from public appearances has been under scanner. Many people wondered why Kate, who had posed for photographs soon after giving birth, was away for an extended period after her seemingly-regular abdominal surgery.

Also Read: Kate Middleton wrote ‘every word’ of her cancer diagnosis speech, says close friend An official photograph, released on Mother’s Day, turned out to be digitally manipulated. It fanned the rumours further. Then, a video started doing rounds that apparently showed Kate and Prince William in a “happy, relaxed and healthy" mood as they were out shopping.

Even that video was questioned as many refused to believe that it was Kate in the video. Rather, they argued that it was a lookalike. The timing of the video featuring William with a Kate "lookalike" helped the conspiracy theories get stronger.

Kate, however, cleared all confusion with her cancer announcement. At the same time, she has found everyone by her side as she goes through her treatment.

