Kate Middleton news: Princess of Wales planning a ‘surprise’ public appearance amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton is expected to make a public appearance on June 15 at Buckingham Palace, depending on her health condition amid cancer treatment. King Charles, also battling cancer, has been transparent about his recovery process, in contrast to Kate's tight-lipped approach.
Kate Middleton is planning to surprise her fans by making an unexpected public appearance, according to the Daily Mirror. While she is not expected to attend the Colonel's Review on June 8, her appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15 has not been ruled out.