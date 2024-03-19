The conspiracy around the disappearance of Kate Middleton is refusing to die down and the new video showing her at a farm shop just spiced up the things on the internet. The users were quick to find loopholes in the video and tagged it as another attempt by the British Royal Family to hide the truth from the people. Kate Middleton has remained out of the public eye since her abdominal surgery in January 2024.

In a major development on Tuesday, a video went viral on social media platforms where Prince William and Kate Middleton walked at a farm market in Windsor. The couple can be seen smiling at each other and engrossed in a deep conversation. Initially, the users took a sigh of relief with the video, as they were expecting a big update on Kate Middleton's health crisis.

But, the mood changed quickly as the fans pointed out loopholes in the video and claimed that it was “photoshopped."

Here's how social media reacted to the video

Where is Kate Middleton?

The wild conspiracy theories were triggered when a picture cropped up on the internet showing Kate Middleton smiling with her kids. When some users pointed out that the video was photoshopped, an apology came up from the official account of Princess Catherine.

The incident began an online search for Kate Middleton and as the users failed to find anything, the conspiracy theories began. The internet was quick to link it with the cancer diagnosis of King Charles and soon British Royal Family found itself in the middle of a storm.

Amid an overload of information, the Royal Family sources claimed that an “extremely important" announcement could be released any minute. The announcement is expected on Wednesday and media companies across the world are on high alert trying their best to guess the nature of the declaration.

