Kate Middleton news: Princess of Wales will attend Wimbledon 2024 if…

The Princess of Wales is a known tennis fan and has served as the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club patron since 2016

Written By Arshdeep kaur
First Published12 Jul 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton (Instagram)

Amidst her ongoing cancer treatment, the possibility of Kate Middleton's attendance at Wimbledon hangs in the balance, reportedly subject to the approval of "fiercely protective" Prince William, who will “decide whether she's fit enough”.

The Princess of Wales is a known tennis fan and has served as the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club patron since 2016. So naturally, speculation swirled about whether or not Kate will be at this year's Grand Slam finals to present the trophies to the men’s and women’s singles champions.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2024: Will Kate present trophies? Hopes are high after…

Royal fans are in a spin about the 42-year-old's potential appearance after Buckingham Palace confirmed Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester’s attendance and as Princess Beatrice was sighted in the royal box on Tuesday.

According to Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, Kate “knows the world will want to see her" but William will be the one to “decide whether she's fit enough” for Wimbledon.

Also Read | Kate Middleton and Prince William clash over Prince George’s school choice

“William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this because he’s the one that protects the family — fiercely," Burrell told Closer Magazine.

Burrell added that there’s no way William is going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can’t handle. "He’s so fiercely protective."

“With William by her side, Kate’s safe because he will take care of her and would never let anyone harm her. I think she trusts William implicitly and he has the final say,” he said.

Also Read | Does Prince Harry really want to patch up with King Charles, William, Kate?

This comes after Royal expert Emily Andrews told Grazia Magazine the Princess is pushing to visit Wimbledon if she “feels up to it” amid her treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, which did not deter her from attending Trooping the Colour in June.

“Her treatment is ongoing, and will be for the next few months, but I understand she would like to visit the Wimbledon tennis tournament — she is a patron — if she feels up to it,” Andrews said.

Also Read | Kate Middleton undergoing ‘secret’ cancer treatment in US? New claims emerge

If Kate does not attend the prestigious tennis event, Princess Beatrice (35) is tipped as her replacement after she was sighted in the royal box by the All England Lawn Tennis Club Chairman Deborah Jevans.

Her appearance alongside Jevans also quashed speculation that Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester (78) would take over for the Princess of Wales if Kate is not feeling up to the job.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 05:46 PM IST
HomeNewstrendsKate Middleton news: Princess of Wales will attend Wimbledon 2024 if…

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue