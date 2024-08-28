Kate Middleton not what Meghan Markle claimed; her nature is opposite to what Harry’s wife claimed: Royal biographer

Royal biographer has given an insight on the real nature of Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, the portrayal which significantly differs from the depiction given by Meghan Markle in the Netflix docu-series Harry and Meghan.

The Royal biographer, Robert Jobson, said that Kate has a side that has remained largely unseen by the public."I think she's not overly gushing...I think that she's a lot more fun than the image that is presented," Jobson told an outlet as reported by OK Magazine.

He added, “The image that’s presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she's a lot more fun. [s]he doesn't really like to let her guard down.”

The description of the future queen is completely opposite to what the Dutchess of Sussex had described. While speaking about her dinner party with Prince William and Kate, Meghan Markle had said, “I was in ripped jeans and barefoot. Like, I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

“I guess I’d started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," the Suits star said, adding, "That there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door, and you go, ‘Phew we can relax now’, but that formality carries through on both sides, and that was surprising to me.”

Coming back to what the royal biographer Jobson's comment on Kate, he further described the Princess as, “She laughs a lot and I think anybody who laughs a lot is obviously somebody who's got that sense of humor, and someone's one with themselves, and I think she certainly is that.”