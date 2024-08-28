Kate Middleton not what Meghan Markle claimed; her nature is opposite to what Harry’s wife claimed: Royal biographer

  • Royal biographer Robert Jobson offers a different view of Kate Middleton, contrasting to what Meghan Markle had described.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated28 Aug 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Kate, Princess of Wales at the Wimbledon tennis championships final in London last month.
Kate, Princess of Wales at the Wimbledon tennis championships final in London last month.(AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali)

Royal biographer has given an insight on the real nature of Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, the portrayal which significantly differs from the depiction given by Meghan Markle in the Netflix docu-series Harry and Meghan.

Also Read | King Charles wants Harry back no matter what Meghan wishes

The Royal biographer, Robert Jobson, said that Kate has a side that has remained largely unseen by the public."I think she's not overly gushing...I think that she's a lot more fun than the image that is presented," Jobson told an outlet as reported by OK Magazine.

He added, “The image that’s presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she's a lot more fun. [s]he doesn't really like to let her guard down.”

Also Read | Kate Middleton ‘hurt’ by how Royals fell apart, wants to ‘give peace a chance’

The description of the future queen is completely opposite to what the Dutchess of Sussex had described. While speaking about her dinner party with Prince William and Kate, Meghan Markle had said, “I was in ripped jeans and barefoot. Like, I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn't realise that is really jarring for a lot of Brits."

“I guess I’d started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," the Suits star said, adding, "That there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door, and you go, ‘Phew we can relax now’, but that formality carries through on both sides, and that was surprising to me.”

Also Read | Reunion of William and Harry? Estranged brothers to visit New York

Coming back to what the royal biographer Jobson's comment on Kate, he further described the Princess as, “She laughs a lot and I think anybody who laughs a lot is obviously somebody who's got that sense of humor, and someone's one with themselves, and I think she certainly is that.”

Kate Middleton video message on cancer

On March 22, Kate had revealed the reason for her disappearance and said that she is receiving treatment for cancer, following abdominal surgery in January. In a video message, she had said, “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

First Published:28 Aug 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Kate Middleton not what Meghan Markle claimed; her nature is opposite to what Harry's wife claimed: Royal biographer

