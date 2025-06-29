Kate Middleton reveals awkward run-in between her dad and Tim Henman at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is one of Kate Middleton’s favourite summer events. She’s attended the Grand Slam for years. But during one of her earlier visits, she had a moment she still laughs and cringes about. Kate, now 43, spoke about it in a 2017 BBC documentary, Our Wimbledon. It was a funny memory involving her dad, tennis legend Tim Henman, and a small but awkward mix-up. “My father is not going to appreciate this,” she said in the interview. “But we were walking past Tim Henman and we had just seen Pete Sampras play.” That’s when her dad turned to Henman and said, “Hi Pete.” “I was mortified,” Kate said, laughing.

Tennis is a family thing for Kate According to Hello Magazine, Kate has been a regular at Wimbledon for years. As the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she often watches from the Royal Box. She usually goes with Prince William. Sometimes, she brings their kids along too.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have already attended matches. Their younger brother, Prince Louis, hasn’t yet - but he’s a big fan at home. Kate once said he likes pretending to be a ball boy. Her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, also enjoy the sport. They’ve been seen at Wimbledon many times.

Her dad still supports her, awkward moment or not Despite the Henman blunder, Kate and her dad remain very close. Michael Middleton still joins her at Wimbledon now and then. In 2021, they were seen laughing together and taking part in a Mexican wave, reported Hello Magazine.

It’s clear Kate inherited her love for tennis from her family. She’s also passed that love on to her own children. She’s said many times how much the sport means to her. Kate has even played tennis on camera before. She once joined Emma Raducanu for a friendly match during a youth event in London.

Will she be back this year? Wimbledon 2025 starts on June 30. It runs for two weeks. Kate is expected to attend, but her schedule hasn’t been confirmed. She usually presents the trophies to the champions. Fans are also curious if any of the royal kids will be with her. George and Charlotte have already made appearances. Many are hoping Louis might make his Wimbledon debut this year.

For now, fans are just happy to hear Kate share such a funny, honest story. It’s not every day a royal admits to being “mortified” by their dad - even if it’s in the Royal Box.

