Kate Middleton, Prince William join royals’ Easter outing for first time since 2023 - See pics

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children joined the royal family for Easter this year, returning to a long-standing tradition. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 5. They were joined by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family.

Their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — walked alongside their parents as they arrived. George and Charlotte first attended the Easter service in 2022, while Louis made his debut the following year.

The family was dressed smartly for the occasion, with George and Louis appearing to coordinate their outfits with their father.

Although William and Kate have usually spent Easter with the royal family - a tradition William has followed since childhood - they missed the service in both 2024 and 2025. Their appearance this year marks a notable return.

They did not attend in 2024 after Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis just weeks earlier, choosing to spend the holiday privately with their children. In January 2025, the Princess of Wales shared that her cancer was in remission.

Last year, the family spent Easter at their Norfolk home, more than 100 miles from Windsor, where they often stay during school holidays. They have previously given a glimpse into their celebrations there, including a traditional egg hunt.

William also shared during a video call in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, that Easter at home usually includes plenty of treats.

"There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" he said.

Kate then joked to her husband, "You keep eating it!"

In recent weeks, the couple has kept a low profile, spending time with their children during the Easter school break.

After Christians observe Good Friday, the Easter celebrations occur. It is the most important festival in the Christian calendar, as it celebrates Jesus's rising from the dead, three days after he was executed. The week leading up to Easter is called Holy Week. The date of Easter Sunday changes each year, as it is observed on the first Sunday following the Paschal Full Moon after the spring equinox, in accordance with ecclesiastical tradition.