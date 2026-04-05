Kate Middleton, Prince William join royals’ Easter outing for first time since 2023 - See pics

Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their three children joined the royal family for Easter this year, returning to a long-standing tradition. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 5. They were joined by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family.

Their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — walked alongside their parents as they arrived. George and Charlotte first attended the Easter service in 2022, while Louis made his debut the following year.

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The family was dressed smartly for the occasion, with George and Louis appearing to coordinate their outfits with their father.

Although William and Kate have usually spent Easter with the royal family - a tradition William has followed since childhood - they missed the service in both 2024 and 2025. Their appearance this year marks a notable return.

They did not attend in 2024 after Kate revealed her cancer diagnosis just weeks earlier, choosing to spend the holiday privately with their children. In January 2025, the Princess of Wales shared that her cancer was in remission.

Last year, the family spent Easter at their Norfolk home, more than 100 miles from Windsor, where they often stay during school holidays. They have previously given a glimpse into their celebrations there, including a traditional egg hunt.

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William also shared during a video call in 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, that Easter at home usually includes plenty of treats.

"There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!" he said.

Kate then joked to her husband, "You keep eating it!"

In recent weeks, the couple has kept a low profile, spending time with their children during the Easter school break.

After Christians observe Good Friday, the Easter celebrations occur. It is the most important festival in the Christian calendar, as it celebrates Jesus's rising from the dead, three days after he was executed. The week leading up to Easter is called Holy Week. The date of Easter Sunday changes each year, as it is observed on the first Sunday following the Paschal Full Moon after the spring equinox, in accordance with ecclesiastical tradition.

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History and significance For Christians, Easter is believed to be the dawn of a new beginning, a time of resurrection and a celebration of life that reminds us that hope must never be lost, for as dark as the road may seem, there always lies light at the end of it. On this day, the community celebrates with feasts, attends prayer services, decorates and distributes Easter eggs, and plays traditional Easter games.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.