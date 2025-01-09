Hello User
Kate Middleton's birthday: 5 controversies that rocked Princess of Wales; topless photo, racism allegations and more

Kate Middleton’s birthday: 5 controversies that rocked Princess of Wales; topless photo, racism allegations and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Kate Middleton, turning 43 on January 9, 2025, has faced controversies, including a breakup with Prince William, privacy breaches from photo scandals, backlash during public visits, accusations of racism during a US trip and speculation over her health issues, including cancer in 2024.

Kate Middleton’s birthday: 5 controversies that rocked Princess of Wales; topless photo, racism allegations and more REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Kate Middleton turns 43 on January 9, 2025. The Princess of Wales has faced several controversies during her time as a senior royal, from media speculation about her personal life to public missteps during royal tours. Let’s take a look.

Breakup with Prince William

Before their marriage, Kate and Prince William’s relationship faced a brief but widely-publicised breakup in 2007. Media reports at the time suggested reasons being William’s interest in someone "more exciting".

The couple reconciled shortly after, with Kate later describing the period as difficult but valuable for her personal growth.

Photo scandals

The royal couple’s honeymoon photos, published by an Australian magazine, caused a breach of privacy in 2011. This incident was followed by another major controversy in 2012 when a French magazine published topless photos of Kate sunbathing.

The royal couple sued the publication, emphasising the violation of privacy. They received $150,000 (nearly 1.3 crore at present rate) as compensation.

Public visits

Kate and William’s visits have sometimes drawn backlash. Their 2016 trip to India’s Kaziranga National Park was criticised for being tone-deaf, especially as a rhino was killed soon after their visit.

Similarly, their 2022 Caribbean tour faced protests highlighting the monarchy’s colonial past and calls for reparations.

Allegations of racism

The couple’s US visit in 2022 coincided with accusations of racism against a royal aide. The timing overshadowed their trip, with protests and public criticism adding to the strain.

Cancer

Kate’s absence from public life in 2024 due to a health issue sparked widespread speculation and conspiracy theories. It was later later revealed to be cancer.

During this time, her photoshopped images on social media, released by the princess herself, caused more controversies as people speculated what she was trying to hide. Many alleged that a body double was used in Kate’s place while many social media users doubted something “sinister".

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
