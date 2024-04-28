Kate Middleton’s cancer brings Prince William, Queen Camilla ‘much closer’ as they become each other’s ‘emotional help’
Prince William's relationship with Queen Camilla transforms during Kate Middleton's cancer treatment, revealing a newfound chemistry. They are supporting each other emotionally and working closely together amid the family's health challenges.
Who’d have thought that Queen Camilla, whom Prince William did not like much in the initial days, would become his “ally" during Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment? However, the tough times have brought the two closer, as per OK!.
