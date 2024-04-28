Active Stocks
Fri Apr 26 2024 15:54:22
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.85 -1.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,608.40 -2.11%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 464.65 0.79%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.95 0.56%
  1. Tech Mahindra share price
  2. 1,277.45 7.34%
Business News/ News / Trends/  Kate Middleton’s cancer brings Prince William, Queen Camilla ‘much closer’ as they become each other’s ‘emotional help’
BackBack

Kate Middleton’s cancer brings Prince William, Queen Camilla ‘much closer’ as they become each other’s ‘emotional help’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Prince William's relationship with Queen Camilla transforms during Kate Middleton's cancer treatment, revealing a newfound chemistry. They are supporting each other emotionally and working closely together amid the family's health challenges.

Britain's Queen Camilla, right, and Britain's Prince William attend the annual Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2024. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP) (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)Premium
Britain's Queen Camilla, right, and Britain's Prince William attend the annual Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2024. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP) (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Who’d have thought that Queen Camilla, whom Prince William did not like much in the initial days, would become his “ally" during Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment? However, the tough times have brought the two closer, as per OK!.

Initially, if media reports are to be believed, William never liked Camilla much. After Lady Diana’s demise in an accident, he started to realise that there was more to his parent's marriage and divorce than his mother had told him. 

Also Read: Prince Harry ‘worried’ about William's children George, Charlotte, and Louis: ‘Of those 3, at least one will end up…’

Both William and Harry suppressed their negative emotions while attending their father’s wedding to Camilla, a body language expert to The Mirror earlier.

Things have changed, it seems, over time, especially since the British Royal Family is going through a tough time. Both Kate Middleton and King Charles have been undergoing cancer treatment. The diagnosis of their cancer happened nearly at the same time, during the beginning of 2024.

Meanwhile, Royal expert Jennie Bond has spoken about the new-found chemistry between William and Camilla.

Also Read: King Charles honours Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla with new royal titles--What does it mean?

"Recent events have obviously brought William and Camilla much closer. They have been left, almost literally, nursing the Crown while the King and the Princess recover," the former BBC royal correspondent exclusively told OK!.

"Their teams will be working more closely to coordinate diaries and cover the engagements that has been planned, and Camilla and William are bound to have been in much closer regular contact," she said.

William-Camilla ‘emotional help to one another’

"Apart from the business side of things, I’m sure they will have been an emotional help to one another as well. Both will have been so worried about these unexpected health issues and I imagine they will have shared their concerns," Bond added.

Also Read: Kate Middleton sends 'clear message' about her future plans with her latest post: 'Let bygones be bygones'

According to Bond, William was slow to accept Camilla as a teenager because he saw how his mother, Diana, was unhappy in her marriage. As he grew up, he realised that Camilla made his father very happy and understood that she was his father's true love.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 28 Apr 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue