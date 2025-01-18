Kate Middleton’s battle with cancer has inspired many. She has shared her experiences and the treatments she underwent. The discussions included Cold Cap Therapy. Diagnosed in early 2024, the Princess of Wales revealed her journey to remission.

While visiting a London hospital in January 2025, Kate spoke to a patient, Katherine Field, who shared her own Cold Cap experience. Katherine mentioned that the princess empathised with her. Kate spoke about finding ways to cope with tough times as “finding the new normal”.

At the same time, Kate revealed that she did not use the therapy herself during her treatment, according to Field. Katherine noted that losing Kate’s iconic hair would have been a significant challenge, reflecting its symbolic importance.

“She just said she didn’t need it. Losing her hair, which is so iconic, would have been awful. Everyone loves her hair!” Katherine told PEOPLE.

Cold Cap Therapy is a specialised treatment designed to reduce hair loss caused by chemotherapy. As per the American Cancer Society, this method uses a cap connected to an automated device that circulates a chilled liquid or gel.

This therapy is mainly used for solid tumour cancers and works by cooling the scalp. It reduces the impact of chemotherapy on hair follicles.

Kate Middleton’s cancer Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024. She explained that she had initially undergone surgery for what was thought to be a non-cancerous condition. Later tests revealed cancer, prompting her to begin preventative chemotherapy.

By September 2024, she completed her treatment. In a video, Kate expressed gratitude for her medical team and the support she received. She described the journey as complex and emotionally challenging.

Later, she announced her cancer remission.