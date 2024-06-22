Kate Middleton sends birthday wishes to Prince William with unusually personal message on social media | Check post

Kate Middleton recently shared a fun photograph of Prince William and children enjoying outdoors on social media to send birthday wishes to her husband. Giving an interesting twist to her social media post, the Princess of Wales shared the image with a caption, “Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx”

The photo, captured by Kate Middleton, included her husband, Prince William and her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton, who appeared in public for the first time during King Charles' birthday parade, posted a fun photo with the personal message, ‘Happy birthday, papa. We all love you so much.’

In the photo, the four can be seen holding hands and enjoying a spectacular jump in the air over a sand dune at the beach. The accurate timing of the click provides an apt shot of the four holding each other hands with mouths agape. The image was also shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, with thesame caption.

Kate Middleton is often known to share pictures and photographs of family and post them on her social media accounts on different occasions throughout the year. Her latest photo on the occasion of Prince William birthday also fits aptly on the recently passed Father's Day celebration. Earlier, another personal photo was shared on Instagram on behalf of Kate Middleton's children to extend wishes of Father's Day to Prince William.