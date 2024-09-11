Kate Middleton has shared that she is concentrating on remaining cancer-free after the end of her chemotherapy treatment. In a video shared by Kensington Palace, the Princess of Wales expressed relief at completing a challenging nine-month treatment, which had been difficult for both her and her family.

Kate says her focus now is on recovery, acknowledging the long road ahead and the importance of taking it day by day. The princess has also started working on certain projects from home and plans to resume limited public appearances later in the year.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus,” Kate said.

Her “cancer recovery” video, however, has not gone well with everyone. Journalist Marina Hyde, in his opinion piece for The Guardian, wonders why the Wales feels the need to “appease the public”.

“A woman emerging from chemotherapy feels obliged to be filmed in a wheatfield to appease the public. What does that say about the monarchy, and us?” the Royal Family commentator wrote.

The same people who dislike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's casual California lifestyle don't seem to notice that the style of Kate’s video is becoming more like Meghan's way of doing things, showing that her influence on the royal family is still growing, according to Hyde.

“the same critics who detest Harry and Meghan’s barefoot California content decline to look at the style of the Waleses’ video and consider that the Meghanisation of the royal family continues apace,” she wrote.

The shoot of the video According to Hyde, although there are charming moments, such as Prince George curiously asking if the camera is recording, the video does not seem like a casual homemade capture.

Instead, it involved a professional crew and extensive post-production, carefully using filters, slow-motion effects and transitions from wide-angle shots to grainy scenes reminiscent of old film.