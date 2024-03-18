Kate Middleton spotted shopping with Prince William as wild conspiracy theories do rounds on social media
Kate Middleton was seen happy and healthy while shopping with Prince William at a farm shop near Windsor
Amid strong speculations about her health conditions, Kate Middleton was seen by onlookers in a “happy, relaxed and healthy" mood, according to The Sun. On Saturday, March 16, Kate was reportedly seen visiting her favourite farm shop around a mile from her Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor.