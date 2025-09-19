Kate Middleton stuns in Ralph Lauren while twinning with Melania Trump in suede jackets

It was a coordinated style moment for the Princess of Wales and US First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to a Scouts Squirrels programme in the UK. Both arrived in autumn-ready suede jackets, setting the tone for a fashionable day out, Page Six reported.

Kate Middleton opted for an olive-green cropped military jacket, pairing it with a brown Ralph Lauren skirt, leather belt and silk scarf from a British textile mill. Knee-high suede boots and delicate drop earrings completed her countryside-inspired look.

Melania Trump, meanwhile, chose a caramel-toned safari-style suede jacket, styled with cropped trousers and classic flats. Her choice brought a more relaxed yet elegant touch to the outing.

The coordinated fashion statement came in the middle of a packed style week for the two women. At the state banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla, Melania made an entrance in a bold yellow Carolina Herrera gown, while Kate chose a dreamy lace creation by designer Phillipa Lepley. Earlier that day, the First Lady also turned heads with her dramatic Dior couture hat during a Windsor walk with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A day of fun with the squirrel scouts The day's activities kicked off with a lovely walk in the beautiful gardens of Frogmore House. Afterwards, the Princess and the First Lady ended the morning by enjoying several more outdoor activities with Squirrel Scouts from Lewisham, London. Kids ages 4 to 6 did fun things like a parachute game, leaf painting, and building bug hotels. Princess Kate, a lover of the outdoors, took the time to reaffirm her belief in the joy of nature.

Kate's involvement with the young Scouts was commended by Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, who stated, “The Princess of Wales is simply amazing with our youth. She makes a personal connection with them and loves sharing stories.”