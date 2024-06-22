Kate Middleton undergoing ‘secret’ cancer treatment in US? Social media abuzz with new claims

Three months ago, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton informed that she was diagnosed with cancer. She recently made her first public appearance in over six months as she attended Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15.

First Published05:22 PM IST
Three months ago, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton informed that she was diagnosed with cancer.
Three months ago, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton informed that she was diagnosed with cancer.(Instagram)

Social media platform Reddit is abuzz with a speculation that Royal Princess Kate Middleton may be undergoing a "secret" cancer treatment in the US.

A user on Reddit claimed, “Was visiting friends at the St. Regis this weekend and they had spoken of her being at the hotel. Has anyone else heard this? Assuming she would be here for treatment. Hoping for the best outcome for the family.”

Kate Middleton- Princess of Wales
byu/legitiam inhouston

Another user responded to the speculation, saying. "There were rumors a while ago that she was getting treatment here. Assuming that can’t be far from the truth."

Reacting to the same Reddit post, a person suggested that "this is likely due to the use of proton therapy." The user posted, "This is why the patient has to be moved to the treatment center, rather than doctors moving to the patient. The UK does not appear to have great proton therapy."

Many others said it would not be "at all odd for her to come for treatment, a second opinion or to have her treatment regimen set by them, then have it administered in the UK".

Kate Middleton, 42, received an outpouring of global sympathy after her video message on Friday revealed she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy". 

Three months ago, Princess of Wales Kate informed that she was diagnosed with cancer. She recently made her first public appearance in over six months as she attended Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15.

It's a ceremonial celebration and military parade commemorating the reigning British monarch's birthday, although King Charles III's birthdate falls on November 14.

Internet sleuths said the Princess of Wales was recently spotted nearly 5,000 miles away in Houston. "There are multiple witnesses who claim to have seen her in Texas," a source exclusively tells Life & Style. "It's believed she's flying back and forth for secret cancer treatment there."

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
