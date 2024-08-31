Kate Middleton would have Prince William & Harry ’kiss and make up’, but...

Kate Middleton, who shares a close bond with Harry, is pushing for a reconciliation between him and Prince William amid their ongoing rift.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published31 Aug 2024, 04:26 PM IST
FILE - Britain’s Prince William, second left, Kate, Princess of Wales, left, Britain’s Prince Harry, second right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (AP)

There is one person key to a likely reunion of the Royal siblings Prince William and Harry amid their ongoing rift – Kate Middleton. According to a Royal expert, Kate would have the brothers “kiss and make up”, but she is “loyal” to her husband.

Ever since Prince Harry decided to leave the Royal family and his Royal duties behind, his comments and revelations in the 2023 memoir ‘Spare’ has had him ostracized by family members.

Also Read | Prince Harry 'desperate' to have peace talks with King Charles, heads to NY

Harry was recently in the UK for the funeral of his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. The Duke of Sussex reportedly had returned to Britain after nearly 40 months.

According to the reports, Prince Harry sat at a distance from the heir to the throne at Lord Robert Fellowes’s service in Norfolk. The brothers also were said to have “kept their distance” and “sat apart at the back of St Mary’s Church after arriving very discreetly,” according to The Independent.

Also Read | Prince Harry secretly returned to UK, but 'kept his distance' from William

Speaking to Fox News, royal author Christopher Andersen said Kate is urging her husband to make up with Harry, believing a reunion would be "one less cloud hanging over" the Royal Family.

Andersen shared that Kate was close to Harry and the two shared a special bond. "They shared the same goofy sense of humor and laughed at the same jokes. Harry often said Kate was the sister he never had."

Also Read | 'This girl': Prince Harry could see through William's comments about Meghan Mark

The royal author, on the likeliness of the reunion of the brothers said, “Of course, Kate would like nothing better than to have the brothers kiss and make up. It would be one less cloud hanging over the Royal Family's head. But above all else, Kate is loyal to her husband.”

The relationship between the Royal siblings deteriorated when Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020. The Duke of Sussex had made a series of damning revelations about his family to the press. In a 2023 memoir, Prince Harry claimed that his older brother physically attacked him when they got into an argument about Meghan Markle.

 

First Published:31 Aug 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsKate Middleton would have Prince William & Harry ’kiss and make up’, but...

